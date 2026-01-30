Türkiye’s foreign minister on Friday warned Washington against being drawn into Israeli pressure to launch an attack on Iran, saying it would inflict serious damage on an already fragile region.

"We see that Israel is trying to persuade the U.S. to launch a military attack on Iran. ... We hope the U.S. administration will act with common sense and not allow this to happen," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Fidan reiterated that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country's issues by its own people.

"We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran," Fidan said.

"We hope that Iran's internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention," he said.

He added that he held talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on tensions with Iran and would continue speaking to U.S. officials to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran’s foreign minister traveled to Türkiye as Ankara intensified diplomatic efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington, after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to scale back warnings of an imminent military strike against Iran.

Tehran and Washington have been trading warnings since Trump threatened military action over a deadly crackdown on protests that erupted in late December over economic grievances and peaked on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Trump said on Thursday he planned to speak with Iran, even as the U.S. sent another warship to the Middle East and the Pentagon chief said the military would be ready to carry out whatever the president decided.

One of the main demands by the U.S. to resume talks with Iran ⁠is curbing its missile program, a senior Iranian official told Reuters last week. Iran rejects that demand.

Araghchi was firm that diplomacy could only succeed if Washington abandons threats and war-provoking actions in the region.

“Iran is prepared ⁠for the resumption of talks with the United States, but they should be fair and not ‍include Iran's defence capabilities,” Araghchi told reporters alongside Fidan.

"If negotiations are fair and equitable, Iran is ready to participate in such talks," Araghchi said.

He added that no talks between Tehran and Washington were currently arranged.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful. "We have never sought nuclear weapons," he said.

Regional allies, including Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have been engaging in diplomatic ‍efforts to prevent a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

In response to U.S. ‍threats of ‍military action, Araghchi said Tehran was ready ⁠for either negotiations or ‍warfare.

Araghchi, who described his talks with Fidan as "good and useful," also said Tehran was ready to engage with regional countries to promote stability and peace.

“Israel is trying to pick a war in the region while continuing its expansionism,” Araghchi warned. He thanked Türkiye for supporting Iran during the war with Israel last June and said Tehran and Ankara welcomed any initiative to disappoint Israel’s regional plans.

“Iran also supports Türkiye’s efforts for regional peace and stability and active participation in the Gaza cease-fire process,” Araghchi added.

He was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later on Friday. Earlier, Erdoğan renewed Türkiye’s offer to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the U.S. in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said the success of diplomacy depended on the "goodwill of the parties involved and the abandonment of belligerent and threatening actions in the region," his office said.

The two diplomats also hailed bilateral ties “grounded in fraternity and friendship.”

Araghchi thanked Erdogan, the Turkish government and Fidan for their messages of solidarity following what he described as recent "terrorist attacks" in Iran, saying the incidents were "clearly directed by Israeli-linked elements."

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed 6,479 people were killed in Iran’s demonstrations, including 6,092 protesters and 118 children, as internet restrictions imposed on Jan. 8 continue to hinder access to information inside the country.

Iranian authorities acknowledge that thousands were killed during the protests, giving a toll of more than 3,000 deaths, but say the majority were members of the security forces or bystanders killed by "rioters."

Turning to broader regional issues, Araghchi warned against foreign intervention.

"The illegitimate interference of outside actors, particularly the conspiracies of the Israeli regime, aims to destabilize the region," he said, stressing that "Islamic countries must act in unity."

He underlined that regional security is indivisible, saying: "We oppose any action that could destabilize peace and security."

On Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, Araghchi said Iran supports sovereignty and inclusive governance, and called for an end to occupation in Syria.

Regarding Lebanon, he emphasized the importance of national dialogue among all parties.

Araghchi added that the two sides also discussed ways to boost economic cooperation and remove existing obstacles to trade.