President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a meeting with his newly-elected Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York on Monday.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkish House.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Pezeshkian since he was elected Iran's new president in July after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that it is "important" to take steps that serve peace against "Israel's aggression that threatens" regional security.

The international community must raise its voice more on the basis of international law, diplomacy, and human rights "to end the violence that Israel is committing in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories as soon as possible," Erdoğan told Pezeshkian, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

"Türkiye is enhancing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, where Israeli massacres are taking place," he added.

On the historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iran, Erdoğan voiced his belief that bilateral relations will be developed and bolstered in every field.