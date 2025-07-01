President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with Iraqi Council of Representatives Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani in Ankara.

The closed-door meeting took place at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was also present during the meeting, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation.

Recent developments suggest a growing alignment between Türkiye and Iraq in terms of security policies. The two countries have strengthened coordination in political and security matters, particularly over the last two years. Issues such as security, water and energy have become central to their bilateral engagement, making these relations multilayered and multifaceted. The mutual visits by high-level officials and the establishment of sustainable mechanisms and committees ensure the continued upward momentum in their relationship.