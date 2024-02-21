President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with U.S. senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement posted on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Ambassador to Ankara, Jeffry L. Flake, also attended the closed-door reception.

No further information regarding the meeting was provided.

Last week, Ambassador Flake praised Türkiye’s role in global affairs and explained how it was essential to preserve U.S.-Türkiye ties.