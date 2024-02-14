U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake praised Türkiye’s role in global affairs and explained how it was essential to preserve U.S.-Türkiye ties, in an opinion article published Wednesday.

Flake’s article, published by Deseret News, comes during a debate about selling F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye. After a bumpy process, the Biden administration last month notified Congress of its intention to proceed with the sale of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16s and nearly 80 modernization kits to Türkiye. Flake says the acquisition’s approval signals a “commitment by both countries that a strong bilateral relationship is in our collective self-interest.” He noted that Türkiye’s F-16 fleet was critical to NATO’s strength.

Flake pointed out Türkiye’s role in international affairs and how its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, its sale of drones to Ukraine and Türkiye’s limiting military vessels crossing through its straits undermined “Russia’s war effort.” He also praised Turkish diplomats negotiating the Black Sea Grain Initiative that enabled “the safe passage of almost 33 million tons of grain to more than 40 countries.”

“We look to Türkiye to use its influence, historic ties and economic muscle in many corners of the world, as Türkiye is unique in its ability to open conversations with our adversaries in ways and in places we simply cannot. For instance, Türkiye is well-placed to play a role in the resolution of the conflict in Gaza. Like the United States, Türkiye supports the establishment of a Palestinian state as the best pathway to a durable peace. Also, it has proven itself a viable alternative to the PRC in sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia for countries looking for high-quality infrastructure, without the accompanying debt trap,” he wrote.

The ambassador affirmed that Türkiye and the United States disagree on some issues such as “countering ISIS,” using an alternative name for the Daesh terrorist group. Türkiye complains that the United States supports the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG in Syria’s north militarily while Washington claims it is crucial for the fight against Daesh. Flake added, however, that Türkiye was an essential member of “the anti-ISIS coalition.”