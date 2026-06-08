President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, where the two sides held talks on bilateral relations and areas of cooperation.

Rodriguez, who is visiting Türkiye at Erdoğan's invitation, was received with an official ceremony before the leaders moved on to one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

The talks were attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries as Türkiye and Venezuela continue efforts to strengthen cooperation and deepen bilateral ties.