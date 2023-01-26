President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the Moldovan Parliament Speaker and the head of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting with speaker Igor Grosu was held at the Presidential Complex.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was also present at the meeting.

Erdoğan also received KRG leader Nechirvan Barzani.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with KRG leader Nechirvan Barzani, Jan. 26, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The Turkish presidency did not share further information on the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan received Mohammed Khalil Salman, 13, and his 11-year-old sister Rahaf, two Palestinian siblings treated in a Turkish hospital following an Israeli attack.

The siblings were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Aug. 6 last year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with Palestinian siblings who received treatment at a Turkish hospital, Jan. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

The two siblings were brought to Türkiye on Aug. 18 for treatment by Erdoğan.