President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping came together on Sunday, ahead of a dinner set to be hosted by Xi to honor leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Earlier, Xi held bilateral talks with various leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The SCO meeting is being held Sunday and Monday, marking the fifth annual summit hosted by China since the forum was established in 2001.

The summit convenes amid escalating geopolitical tensions, including Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, the Ukraine conflict and international tariff disputes. Xi, serving as the rotating chair, will preside over the summit.

The Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a written statement posted on its social media account that the two leaders discussed a range of issues and assessed economic cooperation.

“President Erdoğan underlined that bilateral trade should be supported with investments to keep it balanced and sustainable, and noted that the two countries have great potential, particularly in digital technologies, energy, healthcare and tourism. He added that greater cooperation would be beneficial for Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye in these fields,” the statement said.

The directorate noted that Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of joint steps to harmonize the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain existing consultation and cooperation mechanisms, and President Erdoğan reiterated his support for the ‘One China’ policy,” the directorate said.

Erdoğan also stressed the strategic aspect of bilateral relations. The two leaders discussed the latest situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, possible joint steps for Syria’s development, as well as regional and global issues.