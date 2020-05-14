Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO's chief talked over the phone on Thursday and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to developments in Syria and Libya.
Turkey's army chief also attended a video conference meeting with NATO's top commanders, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Thursday.
Turkey's Chief of General Staff, Gen. Yaşar Güler, took part in the NATO Military Committee General Staff Chiefs Meeting that was held with the participation of 30 countries, the top military body said on Twitter.
The global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as security issues, were discussed during the meeting, it added.
