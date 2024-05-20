President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the acting head of the executive authority, Mohammad Mokhber, to extend condolences about the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others on board a helicopter that crashed on Sunday.

In a phone call on Monday, Erdoğan said Türkiye stands with Iran during this difficult period and that Türkiye shares the sadness of the Iranian people, the presidency said on X.

Erdoğan also said Ankara would do whatever was necessary under the scope of neighborliness and brotherhood.

The president noted that Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's contributions to Türkiye-Iran ties "will always be remembered."

Raisi died when a helicopter carrying him back from a visit to the Azerbaijani border crashed in mountainous terrain, killing all aboard, a senior Iranian official said. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was among those killed.