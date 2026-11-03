President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday during a visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation.

Erdoğan's visit, scheduled to continue through Nov. 4, is expected to include high-level talks, the signing of several bilateral agreements and discussions on regional and global developments.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, Erdoğan and Lee are expected to hold bilateral and delegation-level talks focusing on the full range of relations between Türkiye and South Korea.

The discussions are also expected to cover current regional and international issues, with both leaders exchanging views on developments affecting regional stability and global security.

A key focus of the visit will be strengthening the existing strategic partnership between Ankara and Seoul and exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation across various sectors.

Following the delegation-level meetings, the two leaders are expected to attend a signing ceremony for agreements aimed at strengthening the legal and institutional framework of bilateral relations.

Erdoğan and Lee are also scheduled to hold a joint news conference following the signing ceremony.

The Turkish president is scheduled to attend an official dinner hosted in his honor.

Ahead of Erdoğan's arrival, preparations were underway across the South Korean capital, with Turkish and South Korean flags displayed along major streets and routes expected to be used by the Turkish delegation.