President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed Türkiye-Oman bilateral relations, regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

Erdoğan said cooperation between Türkiye and Oman has been strengthening in all areas and that efforts to further enhance bilateral relations will continue.

The Turkish president also extended his greetings to the sultan for Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), the Muslim festival of sacrifice which will begin on Friday.

Earlier, the Turkish president spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian.