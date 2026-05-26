President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and Pakistan are working together with “brotherly countries” to help end ongoing regional conflicts and restore peace and stability, underscoring the importance of mediation efforts and expressing hope for positive outcomes from negotiations.

The remarks came as Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed bilateral ties and regional developments amid heightened tensions across the region, according to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Ankara and Islamabad would continue taking steps to deepen Türkiye-Pakistan relations across all sectors, reaffirming the close partnership between the two countries.

The Turkish president also congratulated Sharif and the people of Pakistan on Eid al-Adha.