President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas exchanged greetings for Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in a phone call on Friday.

Erdoğan and Abbas also discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

Erdoğan wished for the "holy days of Eid to lead to auspicious outcomes and bring peace, tranquility and well-being to Palestine, the countries in the region and the whole Islamic world."

He emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the Palestinians, asserting that Turkey stands "ready to provide every kind of support on this issue ... (and) in other issues."​​​​​​​

In recent months, Turkey and Israel have been working on a rapprochement, with President Erdoğan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with his counterpart Isaac Herzog and other Israeli leaders.

Despite the recent rapprochement, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Turkey has said there would be no change to Ankara’s position toward the Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.