President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York on Wednesday, as Türkiye and Armenia continue efforts to advance a yearslong normalization process between the two neighbors.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Turkish House, or Türkevi, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Turkish Presidency said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

Erdoğan has been holding a series of bilateral talks with world leaders during his visit to New York for the annual U.N. gathering.

Türkiye and Armenia have intensified diplomatic contacts in recent years in an effort to normalize relations after decades of strained ties. The two countries appointed special representatives for normalization talks in late 2021, while direct flights and air cargo links have since resumed.

The normalization process has gained further momentum alongside efforts to establish lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ankara has repeatedly said progress in Türkiye-Armenia relations and a comprehensive peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan could help unlock greater regional stability, connectivity and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Türkiye and Armenia do not currently have full diplomatic relations, while their land border, closed since 1993, has yet to fully reopen.