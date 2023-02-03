President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul on Friday.

Meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdoğan and Kurti will review various aspects of Türkiye-Kosovo relations and the potential steps that would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

Views on regional and international matters, regarding the Balkans in particular, are on the agenda of the two leaders.

Later, Erdoğan and Kurti will hold a joint news conference.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following the declaration of independence.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

The relations between Kosovo and Türkiye have been strong due to a vibrant Turkish population in Kosovo and a Kosovar community in Türkiye.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most U.N. member states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country. Serbia, however, continues to claim Kosovo as its territory.