President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the Iraqi government for its counterterrorism efforts against the PKK terrorist group, as he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdoğan expressed Ankara's satisfaction with these "positive steps" during a meeting with al-Sudani in Istanbul, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The leaders' discussions at the Vahdettin Mansion covered bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that terrorist groups pose significant security threats to both Türkiye and Iraq and highlighted that combating all forms of terrorism, without exception, would strengthen peace and stability in both countries.

Türkiye and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation in August.

The landmark pact envisages the establishment of permanent committees for cooperation in necessary fields, which would boost ties in trade, energy, water, transportation and education.

The pact follows signs of a thaw in relations between Ankara and Baghdad, which have been strained by a Turkish military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq.

Needing to secure its border with its southern neighbor, Türkiye rolled out Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022. It involved Ankara attacking the terrorist group within Iraq. Baghdad has said the operations violate its sovereignty but Ankara says they are needed to protect itself.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The group is based in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, in areas under the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Saying that Türkiye and Iraq are neighboring countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, Erdoğan added that developing relations and evaluating cooperation opportunities, particularly the Development Road Project, will bring significant benefits to both countries and that they will continue to take the required steps with determination to this end.

Erdoğan and al-Sudani's meeting took place a day after the transport ministers of Türkiye, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in Baghdad as part of discussions on the Development Road Project.

Israeli aggression in region

Erdoğan also decried the growing Israeli aggression in the region, calling it a threat to both regional and global peace.

He stressed the need for solidarity, particularly among regional countries, to counter this threat and establish peace and stability, adding that Türkiye would continue its efforts for peace.