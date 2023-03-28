Hungary’s President Katalin Novak will visit Türkiye upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 29-31, the Presidential Communications Directorate informed on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to hold official talks in Ankara on Wednesday on Türkiye-Hungary tiess, and steps to enhance cooperation.

They will also touch upon Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional and global issues.

The two countries enjoy favorable ties boosted by historical and cultural relations.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the close cooperation and coordination of the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, in particular NATO, EU, the Council of Europe and the Organization of Turkic States, as well as Hungary's support for Ankara’s EU membership process, contribute to the enhancement of bilateral relations.