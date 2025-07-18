President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Türkiye-Russia bilateral ties and regional developments, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Thursday.

In a statement following the call, Erdoğan stressed the significance of resuming a third round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv and offered to continue hosting future negotiations in Istanbul if both sides agree on suitable dates.

Erdoğan also expressed concern over recent clashes in Syria’s southern Suwayda province after the withdrawal of regime forces, warning that the violence threatens regional stability.

He underscored the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and said Israel must refrain from further violations.

The president also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting peace and stability in Syria, emphasizing that Ankara aims to help the war-torn country get back on its feet as soon as possible.

For his part, Putin also expressed deep concern over the clashes in Syria's Suwayda, the Kremlin said in a statement.