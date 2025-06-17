President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call Tuesday to discuss the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, bilateral relations, and broader regional developments, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts since Israel's recent attacks on Iran, and stressed that Ankara would continue working to end the “cycle of violence” in the region.

He reiterated his stance that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains “the greatest threat to regional security,” according to the statement.

Erdoğan also emphasized that Israeli attacks should not divert global attention from the humanitarian crisis and ongoing genocide in Gaza. He further warned that the conflict must not be allowed to expand into neighboring Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdoğan spoke with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The call addressed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral relations, and regional issues, the directorate said.

Erdoğan warned that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks on Iran poses a risk to the security of the entire region, that the region is unable to endure another war, and that they are working to end the conflicts through diplomatic contacts.

He added that resolving the nuclear dispute with Iran requires a return to negotiations, cautioning that the current tensions must not distract from the crisis in Gaza — or risk spreading to the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which could also face the threat of occupation.