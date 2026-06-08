President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez discussed bilateral relations and global developments during talks in Istanbul on Monday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to stand by the people of Venezuela and underscored Ankara's commitment to expanding cooperation with Caracas across a range of sectors, particularly trade, energy and mining.

The leaders also reviewed steps aimed at reaching the two countries' shared goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $3 billion, while exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Rodriguez, who is visiting Türkiye at Erdoğan's invitation, was received with an official ceremony before the leaders moved on to one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

The talks were attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries as Türkiye and Venezuela continue efforts to strengthen cooperation and deepen bilateral ties.