President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted a welcoming ceremony for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the presidential complex on Thursday. This is Kobakhidze’s first visit to Türkiye since he took office in February.

Türkiye and Georgia maintain good relations and since 2008, Türkiye is Georgia’s biggest trade partner. They aim to increase bilateral trade volume to $5 billion after surpassing the target of $3 billion in late 2023.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and other officials also attended the ceremony.

The two leaders are expected to hold a joint presser After bilateral and inter-delegation meetings, the two leaders are expected to hold a joint news conference.

After the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Georgia opened its first embassy in Turkey in May 1994.

The citizens of the two countries can freely travel between Georgia and Türkiye with just their ID cards.

Georgia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan also cooperate through a trilateral platform established in 2021, which includes coordination at the level of presidents, parliamentary committees on foreign relations and defense ministers, as well as at the level of other agencies.