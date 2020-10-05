President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday evening at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg also met with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Stoltenberg's visit to Turkey came following increasing tensions between Turkey and Greece due to the maritime disputes over the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions have been running high for weeks in the Eastern Mediterranean, as Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration. Turkey sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its own rights in the region.

Last week, NATO said that a military deconfliction mechanism for the neighbors' Eastern Mediterranean disputes had been established following a series of technical meetings between the military delegations of Greece and Turkey at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean and includes the creation of a hotline between Athens and Ankara to facilitate deconfliction at sea or in the air, it added.

Stoltenberg welcomed the agreement to set up a military hotline.

"I welcome this and pay tribute to both allies for their efforts and we stand ready to develop it further," the NATO chief said. "The deconfliction mechanism can help create the space for diplomatic efforts."

The Turkish and Greek military delegations have agreed on “general principles” in NATO talks, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said following NATO's announcement of the deconfliction mechanism. Both nations' militaries have held a series of NATO-hosted technical talks, starting from Sept. 10. The meetings were planned after a phone call between Erdoğan and Stoltenberg in early September.