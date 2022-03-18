President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.

Erdoğan met with Kim, who came to Turkey to attend the opening ceremony of the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, at the bridge's Lapseki construction site.

After the closed-door reception, Erdoğan and Kim attended the opening program of the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge.