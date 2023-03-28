President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reassured Türkiye's unwavered support for Palestine as he spoke to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Communications Directorate, the president also thanked him for the solidarity displayed by Palestinians following the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, .

The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the U.N. Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

Despite the recent rapprochement, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Türkiye has said there would be no change in Ankara’s position towards Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.