President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for seeking U.S. assistance amid ongoing tensions with Türkiye.

"The Greek Prime Minister is seeking help from the U.S. Against what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will continue to and are ready to do whatever is necessary," the president told a conference marking the week of the Prophet Muhammad's birth in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also repeated his criticism of Greek pushbacks of irregular migrants in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

"We watch in awe as Greek ferries bury innocent people in the Aegean and Mediterranean," the president said, as he also criticized the world for remaining silent in face of Greek violations.

His criticism came a day after Greek officials said Mitsotakis would agree to meet with Erdoğan on the sidelines of a European summit later this week if the latter asked.

Long-simmering tensions between the two countries, which are NATO allies but historic foes, have flared anew recently due to treaty violations and provocations by Greece.

Erdoğan has accused Greece of "crimes against humanity," referring to its treatment of migrants and illegal pushbacks, and of arming islands in the Aegean Sea that have a demilitarized status.

Greece and Türkiye have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources, overflights in the Aegean Sea and the divided island of Cyprus.

Relations between the two neighboring countries and fellow NATO members have deteriorated in recent years.

In May, Erdoğan cut ties with Mitsotakis and declared all other channels of communication between the countries closed.

Erdoğan said Mitsotakis "no longer exists" for him, after the Greek premier lobbied to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye during a visit to the United States, despite previously agreeing with Erdoğan "to not include third countries in our dispute."

Noting that Türkiye stands on the side of the oppressed, from Asia to Africa, from the Caucasus to the Balkans, Erdoğan said the country sees all Muslims as part of a single body.

"We have a special bond with all the oppressed people across the world, which cannot be burnt by any fire and cannot be destroyed by any traps," Erdoğan said, adding that this mindset is behind the country's humanitarian and development-focused foreign policy.

In its drive to help people around the world, the country has – for four years running – poured in a greater share of its income than any other nation.

From natural disasters to human-made conflicts and crises, Türkiye, with its vast network of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and relief groups, has offered support to counter all sorts of challenges.