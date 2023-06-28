President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday held a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, discussing recent developments in Russia and Sweden's NATO bid, the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate said.

President Erdoğan said that while Sweden has taken steps in the right direction with its reforms of terrorism-related laws, PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist sympathizers and supporters continued to organize demonstrations and finance terrorist groups in the country.

Erdoğan stated that such a situation was "unacceptable" for Türkiye.

The Turkish and German leaders agreed to deepen cooperation on regional and global challenges.