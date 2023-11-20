President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Algeria to attend the second meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council upon the invitation of his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Erdoğan will head to Algeria on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said, adding that the two ministers will attend the meeting and also hold bilateral talks to discuss Türkiye-Algeria relations, as well as steps to be taken to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders will also discuss the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza amid Israel's attacks, and other regional and global developments.

Various agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries.

In September, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf in Ankara and highlighted expanding relations with North African countries and the wider continent where Türkiye pursues a cooperative, 'not exploitative' approach.