President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 17th G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said on Saturday.

Erdoğan will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, which will take place on Nov. 15-16.

He will also meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation.

Indonesia on Tuesday will host the G-20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta.

Seventeen world leaders, bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil, will seek solutions to myriad global crises.

Preparations for 20 national delegations, plus other prominent international figures including the heads of the United Nations and FIFA, are well underway, aimed at ensuring the summit passes without incident 20 years after a major bombing killed more than 200 people on the island.

"I have inspected the smallest aspects (of the venues) since this morning. We have checked everything, and I want to convey that we are ready to receive the G-20 guests," Widodo said this week, according to state news agency Antara.

Türkiye and Indonesia enjoy close and multifaceted relations, with a wide range of opportunities for further cooperation. Indonesia, which is the world’s third-largest democracy, is also the most populous Muslim-majority country and occupies a strategic location between the Indian and the Pacific Oceans.

Türkiye was one of the first nations that recognized Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950 and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened on April 10, 1957.

With the increase of mutual high-level visits since 2004, the bilateral relations gained new momentum and both countries decided to upgrade their ties to a strategic partnership. The two countries signed the joint declaration “Türkiye and Indonesia: Toward an Enhanced Partnership in a New World Setting” in Jakarta in April 2011.

The official visit of President Widodo to Türkiye in July 2017 has brought new perspectives to the bilateral cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade, health care, energy and defense industry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to Jakarta on Dec. 20-22, 2020. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi visited Türkiye between Oct. 11-14, 2021, which was the first bilateral visit at the level of an Indonesian foreign minister.

Türkiye and Indonesia closely cooperate with a number of international organizations. Indonesia is one of the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Since July 2017, Türkiye is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, and since 2010 the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta has been accredited to ASEAN.