President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to India to attend the G-20 summit in India's capital New Delhi on Sept. 8-10.

Term president India is set to host the two-day summit, which will start on Saturday under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future." During the summit, the G-20 leaders will exchange views in three sessions.

Erdoğan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with various participating heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.

At its core, the G-20 is an intergovernmental forum primarily concerned with economic issues, comprised of the world’s 20 largest economies – 19 countries and the EU. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The member states are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The term president is responsible for bringing together the G-20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy.

India holds the presidency of the G-20 from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2023.

Brazil will assume the G-20 presidency in 2024 and South Africa will take it over in 2025.