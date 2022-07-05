President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting Iran on July 19, the Turkish Presidency said Tuesday.
On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also visited Ankara. He met with Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during his visit.
"We have been against one-sided sanctions on Iran and do not approve those sanctions," Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian.
The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that he discussed with the Turkish president the formation of a high-level strategic body between the two countries to oversee the implementation of the long-term cooperation pact.
