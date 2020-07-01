Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make his first visit abroad on Thursday since the coronavirus outbreak. President Erdoğan will have bilateral meetings with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the meeting, Turkey-Qatar ties will be evaluated through every aspect while ways to deepen the two country's cooperation to an even further level will be discussed, along with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and further cooperation during the post-pandemic period.

President Erdoğan made his last visit to Belgium on March 9, 2020 upon the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.