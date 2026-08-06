President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday for a one-day working visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Thursday.

During the visit, Erdoğan is also expected to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP that the three will hold a summit on Friday in Jeddah.

No further details were immediately released on the agenda of the meetings.

On Monday, Erdoğan told the Saudi Crown Prince that Israel must fully comply with the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan for it to succeed, as the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments in a phone call.