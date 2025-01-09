President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of taking immediate action for the reconstruction of Syria, including lifting sanctions in the post-Assad period, as he spoke with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over the phone on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and regional, and global developments, including the Syria crisis.

"Stressing the importance of taking action without delay to reconstruct Syria, President Erdoğan expressed his belief that lifting sanctions on Syria, along with Italy's leadership in this matter, would benefit the process," the directorate said in a statement.