President Erdoğan vows to be voice of Palestine at UN General Assembly
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Sep 22, 2026 - 6:38 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
by Sep 22, 2026 6:38 pm
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed Tuesday to use the U.N. General Assembly podium to amplify the Palestinian people’s struggle, condemning as an “injustice” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ absence from the gathering for a second consecutive year.
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