President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed Tuesday to use the U.N. General Assembly podium to amplify the Palestinian people’s struggle, condemning as an “injustice” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ absence from the gathering for a second consecutive year.

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