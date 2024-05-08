President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held discussions with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

No further information was provided about the closed-door meeting.

Earlier, Asadov met with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Following a bilateral meeting, Yılmaz and Asadov co-chaired the meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission.

Turkish backing was also significant for Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War in 2020 when Baku liberated the border territory from three decades of illegal Armenian occupation in 44 days of clashes that ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement and opened the door to normalization with its archrival Armenia.

Baku established full constitutional order in Karabakh after a lightning September offensive against the last Armenian separatists in the region, who laid down arms and surrendered. Aliyev's landslide election win has been attributed to his victory in the liberated territory.