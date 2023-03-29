President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Hungarian President Katalin Novak in an official ceremony in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday.

After an official welcoming ceremony, Erdoğan and Novak held talks at the presidential complex, which will be followed by a joint news conference, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and joint steps to enhance cooperation, it said.

They will also discuss regional and global issues, as well as Türkiye-EU relations.