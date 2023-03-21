President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Ankara. Erdoğan welcomed al-Sudani at an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

Al-Sudani and Erdoğan are scheduled to hold a joint news conference before dinner and after a meeting between Turkish and Iraqi delegations.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, counterterrorism efforts, the reconstruction of Iraq, energy cooperation and trade relations.

They will also touch upon regional and global developments in the meeting, the sources added.

Al-Sudani formed his Cabinet in October 2022 after almost 13 months of political turmoil, as Iraqi parties were unable to agree on the formation of the country's new government since the general elections.