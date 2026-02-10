Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said Tuesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to the kingdom last week underscored the strong ties between the two countries, according to the Saudi Arabian government.

The Cabinet, meeting in the capital Riyadh, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on talks held between Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Cabinet said the visit highlighted the solid nature of bilateral ties and reflected the will to strengthen cooperation across various fields, saying this was concretely demonstrated through agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during the visit.

The Cabinet also authorized the energy minister to hold talks and sign framework and cooperation agreements with Türkiye and Jordan on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia on Feb. 3 and later traveled to Egypt, during which agreements were signed with the two countries in various fields, particularly energy.