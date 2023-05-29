Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was re-elected in Türkiye's presidential runoff by receiving 52% of the vote to congratulate him on his victory.

According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the two leaders reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in bilateral and regional relations on Monday.

Putin, who has collaborated closely with Erdoğan on key international issues despite some disagreements, told Türkiye's leader that his win was "the logical result of his dedicated work."

"Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic, clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy," Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.