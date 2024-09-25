Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the BRICS summit next month.

"In October we will see each other again in Kazan at the BRICS summit, I have a separate meeting planned with him," Putin said while meeting the speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş.

Straddling Europe and Asia, Türkiye applied to join BRICS some months ago amid frustration over a lack of progress in its decades-old bid to join the European Union, the sources added.

The bid is also partly a result of rifts with fellow NATO members after Türkiye maintained close links with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the people added.