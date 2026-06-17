Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the strength of Türkiye-Russia relations and the importance of continued dialogue on regional and international developments as he received Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan was received by Putin during his visit to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also attended the meeting, the Kremlin said.

Speaking at the start of the talks, Putin said relations between Türkiye and Russia continue to develop steadily and have evolved beyond formal diplomatic engagement.

"We are very pleased with how relations between our countries are developing steadily," Putin said. "Our contacts have gone beyond the official framework and acquired a friendly character. This has largely been possible thanks to the approach demonstrated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Putin also asked Fidan to convey his best wishes to Erdoğan, adding that Russia is always pleased to welcome the Turkish president.

Fidan delivered Erdoğan's greetings to Putin and emphasized the need for close consultations amid growing international challenges.

"There is a very intensive agenda in our region and around the world," Fidan said. "Your experience on these matters is extremely important. There are many issues that we need to discuss."

The meeting comes as Türkiye and Russia remain engaged on a range of issues, including regional security, trade, energy cooperation and diplomatic efforts related to ongoing conflicts.