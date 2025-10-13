The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has launched two major digital initiatives, “Qanun” and “Qamus,” to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and promote linguistic unity across the Turkic world, Secretary-General Ambassador Mehmet Süreyya Er announced.

According to Er, the projects serve as a common digital platform bringing together the Turkic-speaking countries to contribute to the creation of a shared memory and closer institutional cooperation.

Developed to enrich linguistic harmony among the Turkic states, the projects are expected to support coordination among member Parliaments, facilitate translation of official documents and legislation and boost linguistic consistency in academic and administrative texts.

The Qanun project compiles legal texts from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan into a unified digital database, offering users access in five languages: Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and English. The system includes features such as search, filtering, tagging, personal workspaces and comparative analysis, making it a practical tool for researchers and legal experts.

Meanwhile, the Qamus project provides a comparative digital dictionary including nine Turkic languages: Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Turkmen, Bashkir, Tatar and Uyghur. Built on academically verified sources, it aims to standardize terminology and preserve the linguistic heritage of the Turkic world.

The project is being integrated with reputable linguistic resources, including Türkiye’s Misalli Büyük Türkçe Sözlük published by the Kubbealtı Foundation, with similar partnerships planned for other Turkic languages.

Ambassador Er expressed that the digital transformation program, launched in 2023 under TURKPA’s leadership, has yielded its first major outcomes with these projects.

“We are fulfilling the contemporary meaning of the principle ‘Unity in language, thought and action,’” he said.

Both platforms can be accessed freely without registration through TURKPA’s official websites.

Recently, Hakan Fidan underlined the Turkic world’s growing role in shaping the regional balances, reiterating institutional alignment, mutual trust and practical cooperation among the members during the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting ahead of the 12th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the northwestern city of Gabala, Azerbaijan.