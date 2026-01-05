Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appointed Faisal Al Henzab as the new ambassador of the Gulf country to Türkiye on Sunday.

A career diplomat with a degree in law and diplomacy from the University of Massachusetts, Al Henzab served in several positions in Qatar’s Foreign Ministry starting from 1994. His past roles include Qatar’s consul general in Los Angeles and Houston in the United States, and permanent representative of the country to the United Nations in Geneva. Between 2019 and 2023, he served as Qatar’s ambassador to Türkiye’s major ally, Azerbaijan. He will succeed Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, who was appointed as envoy to Türkiye in 2021.

Relations between Türkiye and Qatar have gradually reached new heights in the past two decades, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In 2014, the two countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership and since then, signed a large number of agreements for cooperation across various fields, from the economy to defense. The two countries also share a similar role in the Middle East as respected mediators, especially on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Most recently, President Erdoğan paid a visit to Doha in October 2025.