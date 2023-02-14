Qatar has mobilized all capabilities to assist the victims of two major earthquakes that devastated Türkiye and Syria last week.

"Qatar has put all its capabilities at the disposal of the brothers in Türkiye to support them after the earthquake disaster," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The world faces a major humanitarian catastrophe in Türkiye and Syria. This is a real test for all humanity," he added.

Al-Ansari, an adviser to the foreign minister, said rescue and relief efforts are "a major priority at present."

"The Qatari role will continue during the various stages of this crisis as long as it's needed," he added.

At least 35,418 people were killed and more than 81,000 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye and affected several countries in the region.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured in the earthquake.

Global solidarity

Al-Ansari hailed the rapid and intensive international response to the earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria.

"This broad global solidarity is an indication that countries of the world can put aside political complexities and economic challenges to deal with a disaster of this magnitude," he said.

"We affirm that Qataris support all international efforts to help those affected and alleviate the impact of the disaster that befell them," he added.

Al-Ansari called on all countries and institutions "to provide as much support and assistance as possible to alleviate the suffering of the earthquake victims."

"Every minute that passes without more aid arriving may mean the loss of a precious life," he said.

Al-Ansari said the Qatari response to the earthquake disaster was quick.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed full solidarity with Türkiye and its people in this crisis," he said.

"The emir also directed the operation of an air bridge that included a search and rescue team consisting of 120 people, 12 vehicles, integrated equipment, three field hospitals, and a medical team," he added.

Doha also sent "humanitarian aid, foodstuffs, winter clothes, tents and medical aid with three planes loaded with aid flying daily for quake victims in Türkiye and Syria," the spokesperson said.

"Qatar also began to send 10,000 mobile homes by sea, and the Qatar Fund for Development supported the White Helmets civil defense agency in Syria to facilitate search and rescue operations and provide the necessary logistical capabilities."

Al-Ansari said Sheikh Tamim's visit to Türkiye on Sunday was meant to show solidarity with those affected by the earthquake.

He said the Qatari campaign "Oun w Sanad" (Support and Help) collected around 168 million Qatari riyals ($46 million) on its first day.

"There is no doubt that what brings us together in terms of brotherhood in religion and common history requires us all to be one hand," al-Ansari said.

"The Arab response at the popular and official levels was comprehensive and rapid, which is the least possible under these circumstances," he added.