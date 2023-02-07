Qatar is to send 10,000 mobile homes to Türkiye and Syria after the violent earthquakes rocked the two countries, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The move "is part of Qatari efforts to contribute to relieving the quake-affected people in Syria and Türkiye," the statement read.

On Monday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered the launch of an airlift to help quake victims in Türkiye.

State news agency QNA said a rescue team, a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies will also be dispatched to the country.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province early Monday and another 7.6 magnitude quake hit the same area in the afternoon, killing at least 3,549 people, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In Syria, government and rescue officials reported that nearly 1,622 people were killed and over 3,649 others were wounded in the catastrophe.