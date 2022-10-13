The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is paying an official visit to Türkiye upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a statement by the presidency said.

According to the statement, the Qatari leader will be in the country on Oct. 13-14 to attend the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Strategic Committee in Istanbul, with the participation of relevant ministers. The meeting will touch upon further enhancing the already-strong ties between the two countries.

Erdoğan and Al Thani will also discuss ongoing regional and global developments, the statement added.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years. The seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2021 in the Qatari capital Doha. In the meeting, the two sides signed agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, ranging from; endowments and Islamic affairs, media and communication, culture, disaster and emergency management to standardization, small and medium enterprises and investments. Within the framework of the Supreme Strategic Committee meetings, a total of 83 agreements and protocols were signed between the two countries so far.

Turkish-Qatari relations are also witnessing growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, with high coordination on many regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis and Afghanistan. In addition to bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, the two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces in a 14-month offensive. They also cooperated to reopen Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Taliban took over following the government's fall and the withdrawal of U.S. forces.