Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Turkey on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations, the Foreign Ministry said.

Al Thani, who is also the deputy prime minister of Qatar, is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, according to a statement by the ministry.

Bilateral relations as well as regional issues, including Afghanistan, will be discussed at the meetings, the statement added.

Ankara and Doha share strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years. The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara.