Regional developments, common challenges and ways to strengthen cooperation in Southeast Europe based on the COVID-19 pandemic experience of the region will be discussed at the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) informal meeting of foreign ministers, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated Thursday.

The meeting which will be presided by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, will be held in southern Antalya province on Nov. 6.

Turkey assumed the chairmanship of the SEECP in July 2020 for a one-year term.

Accordingly, Çavuşoğlu will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts and Turkey-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Serbia and Turkey-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral ministers meetings will also be held.