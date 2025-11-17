President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Monday that lasting security in the Middle East is impossible as long as the occupation of Palestinian lands continues, urging swift action to relieve civilians in Gaza who remain stranded in makeshift tents.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said the situation in Gaza remains untenable and that regional stability cannot be achieved while Palestinians continue to suffer under occupation.

“As long as the occupation in Palestine continues, as long as Palestine bleeds and Palestinian lands are seized, no country in the region can feel secure,” he said.

He stressed that humanitarian conditions in Gaza have deteriorated sharply and that Türkiye is working to alleviate the crisis despite Israeli-imposed obstacles.

“Although there are various disruptions in humanitarian aid due to Israel, we are using every available means to ensure we deliver assistance to Gaza,” he said.

Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need to move civilians out of temporary shelters. “The people of Gaza must be freed from makeshift tents as soon as possible. Sending the containers we have in Türkiye to Gaza will bring significant relief on the ground,” he said.

The president said Türkiye will intensify its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in pursuit of stability. “We will work harder, put in more effort and, God willing, ensure that the road to lasting peace in the region is fully opened,” he added.

On Syria, Erdoğan said Türkiye welcomes Damascus’ recent international engagement but reaffirmed Ankara’s firm stance regarding security concerns. “Türkiye is pleased to see Syria gaining momentum in the international sphere,” he said. “Our firm position on implementing the agreement concerning the YPG remains unchanged.”